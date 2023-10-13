HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ashok Leyland bags order for 1,666 buses

October 13, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Ashok Leyland has bagged an order from Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings (TN STU’s) for 1,666 buses.

This is the single largest BSVI order received from State Transport Undertakings. The company on Friday said that Ashok Leyland has been the preferred brand by TN STU’s with more than 18,000 Ashok Leyland buses operational in its fleet, comprising over 90% of total fleet.

These buses will be specially designed to ensure passenger comfort and will be equipped with the advanced iGen6 BS VI technology, featuring a 147 kW (197 hp) H-series engine. This engine is expected to enhance safety, comfort, and reduce the overall cost of ownership (TCO). 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.