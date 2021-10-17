ASHA workers’ demands will be forwarded to CM: Minister

Registered activists to get ₹1,000 extra, says Ma. Subramanian

The demands of Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) will be forwarded to the Chief Minister for consideration, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian has said.

The ASHA Worker’s Association which met him on Saturday had made several demands including salary hike, permanent job, incentivisation, pension, ID card, and free travel in buses.

Identity cards

“As far as identity cards are concerned we will take steps to issue them to the 2,650 persons employed across the State,” Mr. Subramanian said.

On the issue of free bus travel for ASHA workers employed in rural areas, he said the matter would be taken to the Chief Minister for his consideration.

They were appointed through National Health Mission as part-time workers for two hours a day 10 years ago and provided a monthly incentive of ₹5,000. But since they also take up other works in the State, discussions are on with officials regarding payment.

“The workers are required to identify tuberculosis and pregnant women in the community. Registered ASHA workers would get ₹1,000 in addition to what they are paid now,” Mr. Subramanian said.

Also, ASHA workers over the age of 42 would be selected for two years’ training and absorbed as nurses, he assured. Under the scheme, every year 60 workers would be trained. The department had also proposed to hold meetings next week with the health secretary and trade unions to find ways to address their requirements, he added.