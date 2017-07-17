Tamil Nadu

As wind power rises, thermal power generation dips

A view of the Thoothukudi Thermal Power station for Production low.

A view of the Thoothukudi Thermal Power station for Production low.   | Photo Credit: N. Rajesh

The State's daily average electricity consumption demand has come down to 12,500 MW from around 15,000 MW

The rise in wind power generation has brought down the quantum of thermal power generation in Tuticorin Thermal Power Station (TTPS) in recent days.

The energy provided by wind power was beyond 3,000 MW in Tamil Nadu and it has contributed much to meet the power demand of the State. To utilise the wind energy, which is cheaper in production, two units of TTPS have been kept on standby, sources told The Hindu here on Sunday.

While the fifth unit, with its capacity of 210 MW, suspended generation on Friday, the third unit with the same capacity, halted its generation on Saturday.

After completing overhauling works, the first unit of this plant had started power generation since July 14. The other three units, with 210 MW capacity each, were now generating power, sources said.

The State's daily average electricity consumption demand is 14,000 MW to 15,000 MW, but it reduced to 12,500 MW over the last few days due to moderate weather as it was not too hot, sources said.

July and August are considered high wind season. The energy sourced from wind turbines was considerably high with a record of 2,700 MW on July 10 under TANGEDCO’s Tirunelveli Circle of Non-Conventional Energy Source. But being unpredictable the wind energy dropped to 2,200 MW on Saturday, sources said.

Under the Tirunelveli Circle, places like Aralvaimozhi, Shencotta, Muppandal, Kayathar, Eppodhumvendran, Tenkasi, Radhapuram, Vadakkankulam and Kudankulam have a good potential to generate wind energy.

Rainfall experienced in the northern parts of Tamil Nadu over the last three days caused a drop in wind power generation. However, its generation was expected to peak beyond the recent high of 2,700 MW in coming days, sources said.

