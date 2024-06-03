GIFT a SubscriptionGift
As T.N. prepares for counting of votes, fate of 950 contestants to be decided today

Several political heavyweights, including T.R. Baalu, Dayanidhi Maran, Kanimozhi, O. Panneerselvam, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, Tamilisai Soundararajan, L. Murugan and K. Annamalai, were in the fray in the Lok Sabha poll held on April 19

Published - June 03, 2024 10:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A total of 58 officials, including several IAS officers, are deployed in 39 centres as observers, says Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo.

A total of 58 officials, including several IAS officers, are deployed in 39 centres as observers, says Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY M

The electoral prospects of 950 candidates in Tamil Nadu, including political heavyweights T.R. Baalu, Dayanidhi Maran, Kanimozhi, O. Panneerselvam, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, Tamilisai Soundararajan, L. Murugan and K. Annamalai, would be known on Tuesday, when the counting of votes polled in the 39 Lok Sabha seats is undertaken and results declared. The fate of candidates in the lone parliamentary seat in Puducherry and the Vilavancode Assembly bypoll will also be known on Tuesday.

A former Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (Chennai South), a former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam (Ramanathapuram) and a Union Minister of State L. Murugan (Nilgiris - Reserved) are among those who had entered the fray in the Lok Sabha poll.

Senior BJP leaders Narendra Modi and Amit Shah and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi were among the national leaders who flew down to Tamil Nadu for the electoral campaign running up to the polling day on April 19. DMK president M.K. Stalin and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami were the face of their respective electoral alliance during this general election.

With the AIADMK and the BJP parting ways, Tamil Nadu witnessed a four-cornered contest in this Lok Sabha election.

While the DMK re-nominated 10 of its MPs, AIADMK fielded several new faces. BJP’s present State chief K. Annamalai (Coimbatore) and his predecessor L. Murugan — who lost in the 2021 Assembly poll, were among the prominent candidates from their party, apart from the party’s floor leader in the Assembly, Nainar Nagenthran (Tirunelveli). Mr. Murugan is presently a Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh.

While the BJP leaders criticised the DMK over allegations of dynasty politics and claims of corruption, the DMK questioned the BJP government as to why it has not released funds as relief even when two disasters hit Tamil Nadu during the past few months. The AIADMK maintained it was better placed to represent the people of Tamil Nadu in the Lok Sabha.

While the DMK kept its alliance intact since the 2021 Assembly poll and is better placed in terms of arithmetic aspects, the AIADMK quit the BJP alliance but took in Premalatha Vijayakant-led DMDK.

The BJP for the first time headed the NDA in Tamil Nadu roping in PMK, TMC and an assortment of parties. The Seeman-led Naam Tamilar Katchi, decided to go it alone yet again fielding candidates in all seats. Kamal Hassan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam extended support to the DMK alliance.

Though a counting centre has 14 tables usually, Sholinganallur Assembly segment has been given 30, in view of the size of that electorate. Likewise, Kavundampalayam and Palladam have been provided with 20 and 18 tables respectively. A total of 58 officials, including several IAS officers, are deployed in 39 centres as observers, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said.

