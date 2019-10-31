As Tamil Nadu mourns Sujith Wilson’s death, two more children fall into pits and drown

While Tamil Nadu was mourning the death of toddler Sujith Wilson, who fell into an abandoned borewell in Tiruchi district, a three-year-old boy drowned in a pit dug up for constructing a rainwater harvesting structure at his grandfather’s house in Virudhunagar district on October 30.

Police said the boy, M. Rudran, of O. Kovilpatti had gone to his grandfather Manikandan’s house in Ondipulinaickanoor, near Virudhunagar, a few days ago. Manikandan had dug a three-ft-deep pit outside his house for constructing a rainwater harvesting structure. As it was raining since October 29 night, the pit was filled with rainwater.

Rudran came out of the house and fell into the pit at around 7.30 a.m. The police said a neighbour who saw the boy struggling in the water pulled him out within seconds.

However, when the boy was rushed to the Primary Health Centre at Kanniser, the doctor declared him brought dead. The Amathur police are investigating.

Earlier, a three-year-old girl died after accidentally falling into a septic tank in an under-construction house at Bandarakottai, near Panruti, in Cuddalore district. The victim was identified as Pavalavalli, daughter of Maharaja and Priya.

According to the police, Priya had come to her parents’ house for Deepavali. She had left Pavalavalli in the care of a neighbour. When Priya returned home at around 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday, she found her daughter missing. After a search, the child was found in the rainwater-filled septic tank. The family rushed her to the Panruti General Hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. A case has been registered.