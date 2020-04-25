With complete lockdown announced, residents throng TN markets, panic buy supplies on Saturday

Ahead of the complete four-day lockdown scheduled to begin in Chennai, Madurai and Coimbaore on Sunday, thousands of people thronged markets, grocery shops and supermarkets and crowded vegetable vendors on the streets to do last-minute shopping on Saturday, many flouting physical distancing norms.

Despite the restrictions currently in place, people thronged the Koyambedu market from early morning on Saturday. The roads were choked with vehicles.

A police officer said, “We are allowing only those who have passes to buy vegetables and fruits. Contrary to our expectation, a huge number of vendors came and procured items here. Some of the wholesalers sold out at 3 a.m itself. As many people came to the market, traffic was also thrown out of gear."

In every street of the city, people could be seen standing in long queues to buy groceries and vegetables from early in the morning. Ahila Premchand, a resident of Velachery, said, “I am afraid that things will be worse from tomorrow since there will be no groceries and vegetables available. I rushed early in the morning and bought essentials to stock up as the shops will be closed for next four days.”

Vijaykumar, a resident of Madipakkam, came to a milk-vending outlet early in the morning and bought 15 half-litre packets of milk. “My milk vendor said there will be no shop open for the next four days. So I had to buy in bulk,” he said.

In many areas, there is a sense of anxiety about stocking up due to the lockdown. Using the lockdown as reason, many outlets have increased the prices of essential commodities. “Prices of essential commodities such as dal, tamarind and chilli have sky-rocketed in the past one month. After the lockdown, the local provision stores sell tur dal at ₹135 per 500 grams and urud dal at ₹140 per 500 grams and tamarind at ₹100 per 500 grams. If the prices are not reduced, it will difficult for many as several are already facing pay cuts,” said Rajalakshmi S, a resident of Selaiyur.

At the Thiruvanmiyur market too, many residents gathered and stood in long lines before every shop. Bhuvanashwari of Kottivakkam said she had to come at 6.30 a.m. and left only by 9 a.m. “There is a huge rush here,” she said.

The supply chain vans have disappeared after the initial launch in many places, citing shortage or delays in the supply chain. These shortage in supplies should be arrested to cater to the people, who sincerely adhere to the lockdown as per the rules, she suggested.

Madurai

Hundreds waited in line and several flouted physical distancing rules at various grocery stores ahead of the complete lockdown which is to take place in Madurai city on Sunday.

Five wholesale markets including Mattuthavani, Agricultural College (Melur), Race Course, Paravai and Mannar College will be set up in Madurai during this period.

To be prepared, several buyers lined up as early as 6 a.m. at shops to buy basic necessities. S. Gunalan, a resident of K. K. Nagar, who was waiting to buy groceries, said that although the government has permitted vegetable sales on mobile carts, it is the grocery items -- particularly condiments like pepper, tamarind, masalas and flour -- which are in great demand. “Without any shops to supply these things for the next four days, we have no choice but to come early and purchase,” he said.

Several small-scale vegetable vendors with push carts like S. Muniyasamy, were seen selling on the streets. “Those who can hire these push carts can ensure that they see some income during these times. For others, it would be problematic,” he said.

S. Deva, the owner of Deva Stores, who spoke while serving a crowd of people said that he has asked two other family members to serve as employees during the lockdown to ensure crowds are properly managed. “Despite repeated instructions, the public does not understand how to stand in line or ensure physical distancing. While on some days it is manageable, days like today are difficult as we need to ensure that people maintain at least three feet gap. If Police or Corporation authorities note that there is a problem, they may shut down our shop,” he said.

He added that since the announcement of the complete lockdown came in late in the afternoon, much of Friday was spent in planning the logistics of Saturday’s sale.

District Collector T. G. Vinay on Friday night said that nobody must unnecessarily leave their houses. The intensified lockdown will only exist within the Corporation limits. With fewer cases in rural areas, MGNREGA activities will begin and the standard rules section 144 rules during the lockdown will apply in a more relaxed manner, he said.