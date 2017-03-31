As talks fail, truckers to continue strike

Transporters have decided to continue their indefinite strike after their talks with Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabaskar failed on Thursday.

The decision to continue with the agitation taken by the South India Motor Transport Association (SIMTA) and State Lorry Owners Federation - Tamil Nadu.

The strike, which began on Thursday, was called by SIMTA to press for, among other things, withdrawal of hike in VAT announced by the State government on petrol and diesel. The protest has paralysed movement of lorries in Salem and Namakkal districts.

Fee structure

The transporters also want the State government to do away with its order mandating installation of speed governors in all lorries.

Their other demands include: bringing down the insurance rate, closing down the toll plazas that have recovered the project cost and bringing down the fees charged at RTOs.

Since the demands put forth were not conceded, the SIMTA stuck to its stand and launched the strike.

C. Dhanaraj, secretary of the State Lorry Owners Federation — Tamil Nadu, said that Mr. Vijayabaskar agreed to consider the demand for doing away with the GO on speed governors.

Resists pressure

Mr. Dhanaraj said the demand of the federation that a decision on the issue be taken immediately was not acceptable to the Minister.

The meeting could not reach an agreement on the issue of VAT too, following which the SIMTA decided to continue with its strike.