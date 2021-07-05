As restrictions ease, tourists start trickling into hill stations in T.N.

Attractions in the Nilgiris and Yercaud remain closed

With the Tamil Nadu government easing the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions and doing away with e-registration and e-pass for intra- and inter-district travel, tourists have started trickling into popular hill stations.

Bryant Park, one of the major attractions in Kodaikanal, was reopened after 75 days. Visitors were screened before entry.

Rajan, a tourist from Rajapalayam, drove to Kodaikanal to take a break from the lockdown.

“For all these months since April 2020, I did not leave my house. With the situation having improved, I am planning to stay here for the next two to three days,” he said.

Lack of guidelines

However, in Yercaud and the Nilgiris, all parks and attractions remained closed as the administration waited for specific orders, officials said.

According to officials of the Horticulture Department, six parks and eco-tourism sites under the Forest Department in Yercaud remained closed due to lack of government guidelines.