As rain continues, delta farmers worried over crop damages

Though they were initially happy over the heavy precipitation from Wednesday, the continuing rain from Friday morning has caused some worries.

The continuing rain in parts of the delta region and the weather forecast predicting more rains have left farmers worried over possible crop damages.

Though the rain had subsided in Nagapattinam district on Saturday morning, many parts of Tiruvarur district continued to receive moderate showers. Parts of Thanjavur district were experiencing mild showers on Saturday. The rain has almost abated in Tiruchi and Pudukottai districts.

Though they were initially happy over the heavy precipitation from Wednesday, the continuing rain in the region from Friday morning has caused some worries among them. In Tiruvarur district, more than 150 mm of rain was recorded in Kodavasal and around 120 mm in Needamangalam during the 24-hours period ending at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday.

Nagapattinam recorded 158 mm of rainfall, while Tharangambadi received 127.80 mm, Sirkazhi 123.60 mm and Thirupoodi 110 mm. Kollidam in the tail end of the delta recorded 98.80 mm and Sirkazhi 82.40 mm., during the same period.

Paddy crop on an estimated 42,000 hectares has been inundated in Nagapattinam district so far. The figure could go up once the assessment is completed in the next few days. Officials were focusing on draining water from inundated fields and residential areas.

The flow of rain water in the rivers was also resulting in compounding the problem as it impedes draining of water from the fields. S.Ranganathan, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Cauvery Delta Farmers Welfare Association, said the prolonged waterlogging in the fields due to fresh downpour and heavy flow in the irrigation system has caused worry among the farmers.

Stating that exact loss of yield or crop damage could be assessed only after the field gets drained in four or five days, Mr.Ranganathan said an initial assessment of the situation could be carried out through aerial survey. This would help identify the exact areas where the inundation was heavy and could possibly affect the samba/thaladi crop, he added.

He called upon the Union government to direct the Central Team that had arrived Tamil Nadu to assess the damages caused due to Nivar Cyclone in Cuddalore and in some Northern districts to conduct an aerial survey of the Delta districts particularly Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts.

Two electrocuted

In two separate incidents, two young girls hailing from Alangudi were electrocuted on Friday.

T. Anjali, daughter of Tirugnanasamandham, resident of Nambampatti of Mankottai panchayat was doing some housework when she came into contact with a live power line and she died on the spot. She was a Plus Two student at Alangudi Girls Higher Secondary School.

V. Swetha, a class 8 student of the same school, daughter of Venkatesan residing on TVS street in Alangudi died after she came into contact with an overhead power line which had snapped when she was playing on the terrace of her house. The Alangudi police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Woman killed

A 65-year-old woman was killed after a portion of a wall of her house collapsed at Ilangaichery village near Sendurai in Ariyalur district on Friday.

According to sources, R.Muthulakshmi, the deceased, was cooking when the wall collapsed on her. Her daughter Amurha was in the mud house when the incident occurred. On hearing her alarm, her neighbours rushed to the spot and took Muthulakshmi to the Government Hospital at Sendurai and then to Government Medical College Hospital in Thanjavur, where she died. She is second victim to the current rain spell in the district.

