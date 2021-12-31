As COVID-19 cases rise, Tamil Nadu imposes fresh restrictions till January 10

No physical classes for standards 1 to 8; 50% seating in restaurants, cinemas

In view of the increasing cases of COVID-19, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday announced fresh COVID-19 lockdown restrictions across the State till January 10.

As per the announcement, no physical classes can be held for school students of Classes I to VIII. Play schools and kindergarten classes would not be allowed.

Classes for school students in standards IX-XII and colleges and ITIs would be allowed to continue with appropriate COVID-19 guidelines.

Only 50% of customers would be allowed in restaurants, hostels, bakeries and dormitories. Only 50% of patrons would be allowed in entertainment parks and amusement parks. Only 100 guests would be permitted to attend weddings and related events. In case of funerals, only a maximum of 50 people can attend. All exhibitions and book fairs [including Chennai Book Fair] would be postponed, the Chief Minister said.

In jewellery and garment shops, only 50% of customers are to be allowed at a time. In gyms and clubs only 50% customers are to be allowed at any given time.

No standees would be allowed in public transport buses. Only 50% passengers are to be allowed in Chennai Metro Rail. Only 50% patrons would be allowed in mutiplex/cinemas/theatres.

In beauty parlours, salons and spas only 50% of cusomers are to be allowed.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Stalin chaired a meeting in the Secretariat on Friday to review the COVID-19 situation and the spread of Omicron variant and the lockdown restrictions in the State.

Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan, Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru, Minister for Cooperation I. Periasamy, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi, Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and senior officials participated in the meeting.