As a prelude to general council, DMK changes seven district secretaries

As the DMK general council meeting is slated for October 9 to elect the party president, general secretary and treasurer, the party high-command has announced new district secretaries. The list was released on Wednesday night.

Though the general council will normally take place at Kalaignar Arangam in Anna Arivalayam, this time, the venue is St. George’s School at Aminjikarai due to space constraint.

Party sources said the high-command had changed the secretaries for seven district units. The changes are mostly in the Kongu belt, where the party is seeking to gain ground. Most of the Ministers have retained their position as district secretaries.

Mathiazhagan, representing Bargur Assembly constituency, has replaced former MLA Senguttivan as Krishnagiri (East) district unit. Former AIADMK Minister P. Palaniappan, who had joined the DMK, has been made the district secretary of Dharmapuri (West), in place of P.N.P. Inbasekaran.

Madura Senthil, a leader of the party’s youth wing, has been made the secretary of Namakkal (West), replacing K.S. Moorthy. Similary, Thalapathy Murugesan has replaced Varadarajan as the secretary of Coimbatore (South) district. In Coimbatore (North), Thondamuthur Ravi has replaced C.R. Ramachandran.

K. Annadurai, representing Pattukottai Assembly constituency, is the new secretary of Thanjavur (South) unit, replacing Enathi Balasubramanian. The new secretary for Tiruvallur (West) is Chandran.

In the case of Tenkasi (North) district unit, it is learnt that the party is not able to take a final decision. “Though there is popular support for Chelladurai, who performed well during the local body elections, the party preferred local MP Dhanushkumar. There is also a court case. The list of office-bearers for the district has been withheld,” a source said.

For Tenkasi (South) district, the high-command retained Mr. Sivapadmanabhan. In Tirunelveli, the old hands have been retained.