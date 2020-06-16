Arya Gowda Road closed with spike in number of COVID-19 positive cases

The Greater Chennai Corporation and the police have sealed the Arya Gowda Road in West Mambalam, Chennai, after crowding was reported in the shops on Monday. As many as 150 shops and bank branches in the locality have been closed.
“The number of COVID-19 positive cases in the area is estimated at 15,” said Jagadeesan, Chennai Corporation City Health Officer.
Chennai Corporation Joint Commissioner (Health) Madhusudan Reddy said the local field support staff at every area has been permitted to take decisions on closure of shops or streets with the help of police to contain the spread of COVID-19. “Decision on closing a road is usually taken after five index cases are reported,” said Mr.Madhusudhan Reddy.
Police officers at the locality on Tuesday said the busy commercial area was closed after a large number of residents thronged the stretch where a number of rice traders and bank branches have been located. The road had been attracting huge crowds after the local field support staff in Kodambakkam zone sealed other commercial areas on the vicinity. .
Some of the residents complained they were not permitted to go out to purchase essential commodities ahead of the June 19-30 complete lockdown announced by the government in the city.
According to Chennai Corporation estimates, at least 300 containment zones such as Arya Gowda Road have been barricaded in the 15 zones of the city. The number of roads closed during the lockdown reached 1,000 a few weeks ago in the city. The number has reduced to 300 after June. The city has around 40,000 roads.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath