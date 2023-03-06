Arundhathiyars seek debate with Seeman on controversial remarks about community

March 06, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman’s recent comments on Arundhathiyars, one of the most underprivileged Scheduled Caste communities in Tamil Nadu, ‘being non-Tamil immigrants’ during the campaign in the Erode East constituency bypoll have elicited a strong pushback from Arundhathiyar groups, especially, Adi Tamilar Katchi activists, who tried to lay a siege to the NTK party headquarters in Chennai, which led to a scuffle between the cadres of both outfits on Monday.

Mr. Seeman whose infamous declaration that “anyone can live in Tamil Nadu, but only a native Tamil (born into a Tamil caste) is fit to rule” has often triggered polarising debates in the society over the position of non-Tamil speaking communities within the ‘Tamil nationalist’ idea.

While NTK treasurer R. Ravanan said it was unacceptable for the ATK activists to visit the NTK party headquarters to cause trouble, K. Jakkaiyan, president, ATK, said ‘laying siege’ has been used as a tactic to protect democracy for a long time.

“Our leader Seeman spoke from the pages of history. If they have a problem with that, they can deny it and put forward their argument. Instead, they came to our party office looking for trouble. That is not acceptable,” said Mr. Ravanan. He contended Mr. Seeman did not insult the Arundhathiyar community in anyway.

“When we were in Erode East, we went into Arundhathiyar neighbourhood and spoke to people. They didn’t have any problem. Only certain members of the community with an intention to emerge as political leaders want to create an issue out of this,” he said.

However, Mr. Jakkaiyan said, “Seeman must apologise or come for a debate with us — face to face. We went to their office, but it is they who changed it into a scuffle. Laying siege is part of a democratic struggle. Arundhathiyar activists have argued they are indeed ‘sons of the soil’ unlike what is being claimed by Mr. Seeman.”

Asked if the party is willing to start a dialogue with the community, Mr. Ravanan said, “We are ready to speak, but who do we speak to? It is only a select few who want to emerge as politicians within the community who are doing this. It is best to ignore it and move on.”