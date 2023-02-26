ADVERTISEMENT

Arunachalam, who joined BJP, is back as MNM general secretary

February 26, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

After the governing council and executive council meeting held on Sunday, Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan reappointed A. Arunchalam, who had joined BJP but returned to MNM last year, as the party’s general secretary.

Social activist Senthil Arumugam has been appointed the party’s headquarters’ secretary.

Sources in the party said that the possible reason for reappointing Mr. Arunachalam, who was the party’s founding general secretary, could be the way he managed Mr. Haasan’s participation in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and his campaign in the Erode East Assembly by-poll.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In December 2020, Mr. Arunachalam quit and joined the BJP, criticising the MNM’s decision to oppose the three central farm laws, which were subsequently repealed by the centre.

Party’s spokesperson Murali Appas said Mr. Haasan reiterated the party cadres not to become complacent and think that the party can taste success riding on the back of a strong alliance.

“He wanted us to strengthen the party and at the booth committee level. He said the party should not think we can sail on the strength of an alliance,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US