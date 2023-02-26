HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Arunachalam, who joined BJP, is back as MNM general secretary

February 26, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

After the governing council and executive council meeting held on Sunday, Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan reappointed A. Arunchalam, who had joined BJP but returned to MNM last year, as the party’s general secretary.

Social activist Senthil Arumugam has been appointed the party’s headquarters’ secretary.

Sources in the party said that the possible reason for reappointing Mr. Arunachalam, who was the party’s founding general secretary, could be the way he managed Mr. Haasan’s participation in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and his campaign in the Erode East Assembly by-poll.

In December 2020, Mr. Arunachalam quit and joined the BJP, criticising the MNM’s decision to oppose the three central farm laws, which were subsequently repealed by the centre.

Party’s spokesperson Murali Appas said Mr. Haasan reiterated the party cadres not to become complacent and think that the party can taste success riding on the back of a strong alliance.

“He wanted us to strengthen the party and at the booth committee level. He said the party should not think we can sail on the strength of an alliance,” he added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.