Arunachalam, who joined BJP, is back as MNM general secretary

February 26, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

After the governing council and executive council meeting held on Sunday, Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan reappointed A. Arunchalam, who had joined BJP but returned to MNM last year, as the party’s general secretary.

Social activist Senthil Arumugam has been appointed the party’s headquarters’ secretary.

Sources in the party said that the possible reason for reappointing Mr. Arunachalam, who was the party’s founding general secretary, could be the way he managed Mr. Haasan’s participation in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and his campaign in the Erode East Assembly by-poll.

In December 2020, Mr. Arunachalam quit and joined the BJP, criticising the MNM’s decision to oppose the three central farm laws, which were subsequently repealed by the centre.

Party’s spokesperson Murali Appas said Mr. Haasan reiterated the party cadres not to become complacent and think that the party can taste success riding on the back of a strong alliance.

“He wanted us to strengthen the party and at the booth committee level. He said the party should not think we can sail on the strength of an alliance,” he added.