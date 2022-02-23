Aruna Jagadeesan Commission gets three more months

Decision made following a request from the Commission

The Tamil Nadu government has extended the tenure of the Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission of Inquiry (CoI) that is looking into the causes and circumstances which led to the opening of fire in Thoothukudi on May 22, 2018, by three more months.

The State government’s decision followed a communication from the CoI, which said over 1,200 witnesses had been examined and the documents showed that it was “highly impossible” to submit the report to the government by February 22 and hence, requested an extension of its tenure.