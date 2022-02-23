Aruna Jagadeesan Commission gets three more months
Decision made following a request from the Commission
The Tamil Nadu government has extended the tenure of the Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission of Inquiry (CoI) that is looking into the causes and circumstances which led to the opening of fire in Thoothukudi on May 22, 2018, by three more months.
The State government’s decision followed a communication from the CoI, which said over 1,200 witnesses had been examined and the documents showed that it was “highly impossible” to submit the report to the government by February 22 and hence, requested an extension of its tenure.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.