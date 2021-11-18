Arun Iyer to speak at AdTalks

CHENNAI

18 November 2021 02:03 IST

Arun Iyer, co-founder of Spring Capital, will address members of the Advertising Club, Madras at the first session of AdTalks at 4 p.m. on November 19 at Hotel Savera in the city.

A press release from the club said that it was relaunching its Tea Meetings in a brand new avatar called AdTalks. Entry to the event is restricted to members of the Advertising Club Madras. For details, call 044-42694778 / 28141581 or email admin@adclubmadras.com.

