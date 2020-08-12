Arun Balagopalan posted as Cyber Crime SP

He was Thoothukudi SP during the alleged custodial deaths of a father and son in Sattankulam in June and was under compulsory wait.

In a minor reshuffle of IPS officers, the State government has posted Arun Balagopalan Superintendent of Police-II Cyber Crimes Division, Chennai. He was Thoothukudi SP and was on compulsory wait following the alleged custodial deaths of a father and son in Sattankulam in June.

N.S. Nisha, who took charge as a Deputy Commissioner, Ambattur recently has been transferred and posted SP-I Cyber Crimes Division. Deepa Sathyan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, has been shifted from Central Crime Branch-II and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ambattur.

Om Prakash Meena SP-II has been shifted from Cyber Crimes Division and posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police, Administration Chennai. M.R.Sibi Chakravarthi has been posted as SP, Cyber Cell, CB-CID Chennai while the incumbent A.Jayalakshmi, has been shifted to Tamilnadu Police Academy, Vandalur . KPS Jayachandran has been transferred from Tamilnadu Police Academy and posted as SP, Tamilnadu Commando Force.

C. Shyamala Devi has been posted as SP Anti -Land Grabbing Special cell . P. Kannammal has been shifted from Anti-Land Grabbing Cell and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Central Crime Branch-II.