Arumughaswamy recommends ‘enquiry’ against Sasikala, Vijayabaskar, others

The Tamil Nadu Cabinet on Monday decided to seek legal opinion on the report submited by the Justice A. Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry, which has recommended an "enquiry" against V.K. Sasikala, aide of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, Sivakumar, former Minister C. Vijayabaskar, former Chief Secretary P. Rama Mohana Rao, among others.

At its meeting in the Secretariat, the Cabinet discussed the contents of the report and decided to seek legal opinion from experts on the recommendations for appropriate action, an official release said.

The Cabinet decided that after “appropriate action”, the commission’s report, along with the action taken report, would be placed in the Assembly.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, also discussed the report of the Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission of Inquiry, which has recommended departmental action against 17 police personnel, including some IPS officers, and four officials, including the Collector, over the police firing in Thoothukudi district on May 22, 2018, that killed 13 persons.

The recommendations have been sent to the departments concerned and once action was initiated, the commission’s report, along with the action taken report, would be placed in the Assembly, the official release said.

The Cabinet also discussed the impact on society of online gaming, including online rummy, and the proposal for bringing in legislation against it. It further discussed steps to be taken towards drafting an ordinance to “ban” online gaming based on observations made by court, opinion received from members of the public and experts, the release said.

After former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s death on December 5, 2016, following a long period of hospitalisation, the AIADMK government constituted the Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry into the circumstances that led to her death. The commission submitted its report to the Chief Minister on Saturday last.

The AIADMK government had also constituted a commission of inquiry, led by retired High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan, to probe the police firing on protesters against the Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi district.

Following many cases of suicides in which the victims had lost money in online gaming, the DMK government appointed a commission, led by retired High Court judge K. Chandru, to make recommendations for legislation against online gaming. The commission submitted its report recommending a “ban” on online gaming.

