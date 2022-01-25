The State government on Monday extended till June 24 the tenure of Justice A. Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry constituted to probe the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. The panel’s tenure was to expire on January 24. The panel had sought extension to examine witnesses in the wake of the Supreme Court order.
Arumughaswamy panel gets extension
CHENNAI ,
January 25, 2022 00:29 IST
