Arumughaswamy Commission to summon OPS, Ilavarasi on March 21

AIADMK leader has skipped appearance several times

AIADMK co-ordinator and former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and V.K. Sasikala’s sister-in-law J. Ilavarasi are likely to be summoned to appear on March 21 before the A. Arumughaswamy Commission inquiring into the circumstances that led to former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s hospitalisation and death.

Sources at the Commission said the summonses had been despatched to the two and might reach them in a couple of days.

Mr. Panneerselvam was summoned on several occasions in the past, but he did not appear. In 2019, Mr. Panneerselvam, then Deputy Chief Minister, told the Assembly that he would speak the truth before the Commission. He said that on two occassions, the Commission changed the dates [for his appearance], while on two other occasions, he had sought different dates, citing his work load and commitments.

On Tuesday, the second day of inquiry following the resumption of the proceedings after three years, three more doctors of Apollo Hospitals deposed. A few more doctors are likely to depose on March 15.