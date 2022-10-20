Arumughaswamy Commission report was not professional: Anbumani

Anbumani Ramadoss | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ

The report by the Justice Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry into the circumstances leading to the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was not professional and can be used only for political purposes, said Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader Anbumani Ramadoss, in Coimbatore on Thursday.

Talking to presspersons at Coimbatore International Airport, Mr. Anbumani said, many micro, small and medium enterprises in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Erode districts were forced to remain shut because of the increase in yarn prices.

Many labourers lost their jobs, said the PMK leader, adding that the Union and State governments have to work together and could consider giving collateral and interest-free loans to the industries to revive their businesses.

The ₹1,500 crore Athikadavu-Avinashi project was on the verge of completion and the State government has to expedite steps to complete the project at the earliest, he said.

Also, the usage of narcotic drugs was on the rise and the State government must employ more police personnel to nab the peddlers, he said.

The PMK leader also said that the government should regulate and keep a vigil on the fare of omni buses, especially during festival times, as the cost of travelling in omni buses was now more than that of travelling by flight.