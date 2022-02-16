Arumughaswamy Commission reconvenes

Parties to file written submissions on Feb. 22

Parties to file written submissions on Feb. 22

The Arumughaswamy Commission, inquiring into the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, resumed its hearing on Wednesday, after a gap of nearly two years.

The Supreme Court had ruled that it was only fair and just that a medical board be constituted to assist the Commission to gather facts on Jayalalithaa’s death. Last week, AIIMS reconstituted the medical board to provide expert opinion on the issue.

Justice (Retd.) A. Arumughaswamy held discussions with the parties on the plan of action for taking forward the inquiry. The lawyers were asked to provide their suggestions in writing on February 22.

Counsel for V.K. Sasikala, Raja Senthoor Pandian, said former Health Minister Vijayabaskar and Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan must be called for deposition, as they were in the know of all the details of the treatment given to the late Chief Minister. He also sought a deposition from former Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, who had skipped it multiple times.

Counsel for Apollo Hospitals sought to know what documents were shared with AIIMS, and also sought copies of the same.

The Commission will reconvene on February 22, when the parties will file their written submissions.