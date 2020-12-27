Arudra darshan in Ramanathapuram from Dec. 29 with strict COVID-19 protocol: SP

RAMANATHAPURAM

27 December 2020 13:02 IST

Devotees from outside the district will not be permitted to visit the temple for the arudra darshan festival.

The two-day annual ‘arudra darshan’ festival would be celebrated at the famous Sri Mangalanatha Swami Temple, Uthirakosamangai in Ramanathapuram, on December 29 and 30 in strict adherence to COVID-19 protocol.

The district police have issued broad guidelines for the celebrations.

According to Superintendent of Police E. Karthik, COVID-19-related restrictions would be adhered to and the standard operating procedure enforced to ensure there was no overcrowding.

Advertising

Advertising

Devotees from outside the district will not be permitted to visit the temple for the arudra darshan festival. Children aged under 10 years and adults over 65 years would also not be permitted, as a precaution.

At any given point, a maximum of 200 devotees from within the district would be allowed in the premises.

As part of the festival, only the administration will perform special aarathi and puja; devotees will not be permitted to break coconuts or perform aarathi in the temple, the SP said.