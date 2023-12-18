Arudra Darshan festival begins with flag hoisting at Sri Natarajar Temple in Chidambaram

December 18, 2023 12:48 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The 10-day Arudra Darshan festival began with a flag hoisting at Sri Sabanayagar Temple, popularly known as Sri Natarajar Temple in Chidambaram on Monday, December 18, 2023, amid the chanting of hymns.

After special pujas to the presiding deities Lord Natarajar and Sivagami Sundari and to the flag mast, the flag was hoisted. Hundreds of devotees witnessed the rituals, which were held between 6.15 a.m. and 7.15 a.m.

The highlights of the festival are the car procession on December 26 and the Arudra Darshan festivities on December 27. This is one of the two important annual 10-day festivals, when Lord Nataraja is taken out around the four car streets in the temple town, the other being Aani Thirumanjanam.

The Cuddalore district police have made elaborate arrangements for the car festival on December 26.

