GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Arudra Darshan festival begins with flag hoisting at Sri Natarajar Temple in Chidambaram

The highlights of the festival are the car procession on December 26 and the Arudra Darshan festivities on December 27; this is one of the two important annual 10-day festivals when Lord Nataraja is taken out around the four car streets in the temple town

December 18, 2023 12:48 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau
The 10-day Arudra Darshan festivities began with the flag hoisting at the Sri Natarajar Temple in Chidambaram in Cuddalore district on Monday, December 18, 2023

The 10-day Arudra Darshan festivities began with the flag hoisting at the Sri Natarajar Temple in Chidambaram in Cuddalore district on Monday, December 18, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The 10-day Arudra Darshan festival began with a flag hoisting at Sri Sabanayagar Temple, popularly known as Sri Natarajar Temple in Chidambaram on Monday, December 18, 2023, amid the chanting of hymns.

After special pujas to the presiding deities Lord Natarajar and Sivagami Sundari and to the flag mast, the flag was hoisted. Hundreds of devotees witnessed the rituals, which were held between 6.15 a.m. and 7.15 a.m.

The highlights of the festival are the car procession on December 26 and the Arudra Darshan festivities on December 27. This is one of the two important annual 10-day festivals, when Lord Nataraja is taken out around the four car streets in the temple town, the other being Aani Thirumanjanam.

The Cuddalore district police have made elaborate arrangements for the car festival on December 26.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / religious festival or holiday / religion and belief

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.