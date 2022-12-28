ADVERTISEMENT

Arudra Darshan festival begins with flag hoisting at Chidambaram temple

December 28, 2022 03:08 pm | Updated 03:09 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The highlights of the festival are the car procession on January 5 and the Arudra Darshan festivities on January 6

The Hindu Bureau

The 10-day Arudra Darshan festivities began with flag hoisting at Sri Sabanayagar temple in Chidambaram in Cuddalore district on December 28, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement

The 10-day Arudra Darshan festival began with flag hoisting at Sri Sabanayagar temple, popularly known as Sri Natarajar temple in Chidambaram on Wednesday, amid chanting of hymns.

After special pujas to the presiding deities Lord Natarajar and Sivagami Sundari and to the flag mast, the flag was hoisted. Hundreds of devotees witnessed the rituals which were held between 6 a.m. and 7.30 a.m.

The 10-day festival marks the birth star of Lord Natarajar. The highlights of the festival are the car procession on January 5 and the Arudra Darshan festivities on January 6. This is one of the two important annual 10-day festivals when Lord Nataraja is taken out around the four car streets in the temple town, the other being ‘Aani Thirumanjanam’.

The Cuddalore district police have made elaborate arrangements for the car festival on January 5.

