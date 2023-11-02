HamberMenu
Arts college graduation day held in Vaniyambadi

November 02, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
The 24th graduation day of the Marudhar Kesari Jain College for Women in Vaniyambadi town near Tirupattur was held.

The 24th graduation day of the Marudhar Kesari Jain College for Women in Vaniyambadi town near Tirupattur was held. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A total of 955 students received graduation and post-graduation certificates on the 24th graduation day, which was held at Marudhar Kesari Jain College for Women in Vaniyambadi town near Tirupattur.

According to a press release, the annual report of the college was presented by M. Inbavalli, principal, where she highlighted the performance and achievements of the students. She also spoke about publications, collaborative research, awards and distinguished visitors during the academic year.

Chief Guest Regeena J.Murali, founder-chancellor, Jeppiaar University, Chennai, shared her academic experiences and appreciated the graduates. The special address was given by N. Mohanlal Bajaj, president of the Rajasthani association, Tamil Nadu.

Among the total graduates, 686 undergraduates, eight gold medalists and 56 university rank holders were honoured with mementos and cash rewards. College president M. Vimmal Chand Jain; secretary C. Lickmichand Jain; and trustees K. Rajesh Kumar Jain, N. Lalith Kumar Jain, K. Anand Kumar Jain and S .Naveen Kumar Jain, were present.

After the convocation, an alumni meet, MKJC Alumni Connect, was also held on the campus, the release said.

