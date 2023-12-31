GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Arts and science colleges in Chennai prepare students for potential job market

Students taught to be team players

December 31, 2023 12:44 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

R Sujatha
R. Sujatha
Representational image

Representational image | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Campus placements have become the norm in engineering colleges and now in arts and science colleges as well.

College life is not all about fun and enjoyment but is also the place where youngsters prepare themselves for workplace etiquette. After studies about poor placement record in engineering colleges and complaints of unemployability, a lot of effort is being made to train students.

Latesh S, a third year B Com Bank Management student of D. G. Vaishnav College placed in Ernst Young, says he underwent 40 hours of aptitude and soft skills training. Apart from learning about logical reasoning, he benefited from lessons on tips to attend a job interview.

His batchmate who has also been placed in the same company, S.B. Charan said the alumni also offered training sessions to build his confidence.

College Principal Santhosh Baboo said the preplacement training begins in the second year. Students with good academic track record and a desire to take up jobs are selected. Alumni are roped in to train the students.

Madras Christian College’s Principal P. Wilson said the strategy was to ensure 500 students of the 1,800 are placed. Already 300 students have been placed, he said.

Loyola College’s placement and training officer Princely Samuel, director- training and placement, said students have been trained and placement will begin in January. We are targeting 650 to 700 student placements. His earlier work experience in Infosys is helping with training the students, he said.

Usually B. Com students get placed the most, with the college admitting 300 students. However, the market forces have led to very few students being hired and the companies expect technical, analytical and communication skills from the students.

