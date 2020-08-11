Arts and science college to come up at Rishivandhiyam, says CM

‘Top priority for improving infrastructure in rural areas’

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday announced that a new Government Arts and Science College would be set up in Rishivandhiyam in Kallakurichi district.

Addressing a press conference, he said that the government had accorded top priority for improving infrastructure in rural areas to enable poor students pursue higher education.

Tamil Nadu is leading the country in the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education. The GER, which was 32% in 2011 has now increased to 50%. Mr. Palaniswami also announced the creation of a new taluk headquarters with Kalvarayan hills. This was a long pending demand of the locals, he said.

A state-of-the-art CT scan facility will be set up at Kallakurichi Government General Hospital at an estimated cost of ₹1.57 crores.

Mr. Palaniswami said that a supply chain management scheme aimed at creating necessary infrastructure to reduce post-harvest loss in vegetables, fruits and other perishable commodities would be implemented in 10 districts.

New check dams

The government has also sanctioned ₹350 crores for construction of new check dams across the State to harness groundwater, he added. He also reviewed COVID-19 control measures in the district. Law Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam and Collector Kiran Gurrala were present.