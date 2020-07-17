Arts and science admission goes online

The Higher Education department has decided to introduce online admission to government polytechnics and arts and science colleges as many campuses had been converted to temporary COVID-19 care facilities.
Higher Education Minster K.P. Anbalagan said on Wednesday that precautions would be taken during admission.
Two lakh students
Around two lakh students apply for the 109 colleges that offer 92,000 undergraduate programmes.
There are 51 polytechnics and three industrial training institutes under its purview, with an intake of 16,890 seats.
On average, around 30,000 aspirants apply for these programmes every year. Admission to these courses will be conducted via www.tngasa.in and www.tndceonline.org
For polytechnics, counselling will be conducted via www.tngptc.in and www.tngptc.com
Candidates can register for applications from July 20, according to a release.
Aspirants can call 044-22351014 or 044-22351015 to clear their doubts with respect to admission.
