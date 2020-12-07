Artistes look back at their first competition

CHENNAI

07 December 2020 00:19 IST

Competitions made me shed my fears, recalls vocalist Sudha Raghunathan

As The Hindu Classical Music Competition begins to receive entries for its first such competitive event (The last date is December 12), prominent artistes go back in time for a throwback on their first competition/performance, recalling tidbits of information on what they wore, what they sang, who applauded them, and who did not.

Renowned vocalist Sudha Raghunathan recalls that she wore a particular blue silk pavadai set for all her competitions after she won the contest at the Thyagaraja Vidwath Samajam.

“Stalwarts D. K. Jayaraman and M. S. Gopalakrishnan were judges and since it was crowded, they asked us to sing just the Pallavi and Charanam. I sang Sundaradhara Deham, a small composition and was not very sure of winning — the prize was a gold medal. Initially, I was not too particular to participate but my mother insisted and at the end of a long day I won. After that I would just agree to whatever she said. Competitions helped me build my repertoire, they made me shed my fears and build confidence,” she said.

Ghatam vidwan Dr. Karthick narrated an happy anecdote of his being awarded the Percussion Special Mention Prize at Anna University's Techofest.

“The boys who were to play mridangam and violin with me backed out when they saw that the judges were the great M. Balamuralikrishna, Chitravina N. Ravikiran and vocalist Charumathi Ramachandran. I played solo and won the prize. The icing on the cake was that Charumathi amma asked me if I would be interested in performing in a concert with her. The memory remains a very sweet one,” he said.

Senior Nagaswaram vidwan S.R.G. Rajanna of Sembannarkoil Brothers fame recalled how judges at a competition in the city asked him not to perform since the prize-winner had been already decided.

“My brother told them that since I had registered I would perform and that the prize did not matter. I too was of the same opinion. I played my grandfather Ramasamy Pillai's Rakthi Melam in Nattakurunji. The judges were very impressed and at the end of the competition apologised for not awarding me the prize,” he recalled.

Open for entries

Entries for The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition can be sent by those learning and practising Hindustani and Carnatic vocal, instrument and percussion under the age of 40.

The video entries (under 5 minutes) can be emailed as Google Drive or Dropbox links to thmargazhi @thehindu.co.in.

For more details go to https://www. google.com/amp/s/www.thehindu.com/news/ national/tamil-nadu/the-hindu-announces-margazhi-competition- for-young-indian-classical-musicians/ article33231111.ece/amp/