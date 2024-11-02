GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Air passenger with suspected mpox symptoms isolated at Tiruchi govt. hospital

When contacted, a senior hospital official told The Hindu that the patient’s blood sample has been sent for further testing

Updated - November 02, 2024 03:13 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Mpox awareness banners at Anna International Terminal, Chennai Airport. File photo

Mpox awareness banners at Anna International Terminal, Chennai Airport. File photo | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

An air passenger has been admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu, with suspected symptoms of mpox, a viral disease.

The patient, a 27-year-old professional from Tiruvarur district working in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), had flown into the city from Sharjah. He was reportedly placed under isolation at the Tiruchi International Airport after he showed symptoms of mpox on Thursday (October 31, 2024), and was subsequently admitted to MGMGH.

Watch: What is mpox?

When contacted, a senior hospital official told The Hindu that the patient’s blood sample had been sent for further testing. “We are waiting for the results. Until then, the patient will be kept under observation at the Tiruchi GH,” the official said.

In September, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian had said mass fever screening systems were in place at all four international airports, and isolation wards wre ready at airports as well as at four designated government hospitals.

Isolation wards for mpox have been set up at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai, Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, Government Medical College Hospital, Coimbatore and Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi. Each ward had 10 beds.

The Union government had identified 22 laboratories across the country for testing for mpox. In Tamil Nadu, the laboratory identified is on the premises of the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research, Guindy. The agents and equipment required for testing are ready, he had said.

Mpox is a zoonosis, a disease that is transmitted from infected animals to humans. Symptoms include painful rashes, fever, and swollen lymph nodes.

Published - November 02, 2024 12:40 pm IST

health / Tamil Nadu

