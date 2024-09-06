ADVERTISEMENT

‘Spiritual’ event row in T.N. school: Selvaperunthagai, Ramadoss call for strict action against speaker, organisers

Updated - September 06, 2024 03:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

In a post on X, Mr. Selvaperunthagai sought for a probe against persons who permitted the guest speaker to reportedly preach “unscientific thoughts about past life”

The Hindu Bureau

File photos of K. Selvaperunthagai (left) and S. Ramadoss | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K. Selvaperunthagai and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss on Friday (September 6, 2024) called for action against those responsible for conducting a ‘spiritual’ event at a government school in Ashok Nagar in Chennai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Row over ‘spiritual’ event in T.N.: Principals of two Chennai government schools transferred

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Selvaperunthagai sought for a probe against persons who permitted the guest speaker to reportedly preach “unscientific thoughts about past life”.

Strict action must be taken against those involved, and the School Education Department must ensure that such incidents did not happen anywhere in Tamil Nadu in the future, he said.

Row over ‘spiritual’ event in T.N.: Fresh guidelines to be issued for programmes in schools, says CM Stalin

Mr. Ramadoss said action must be taken against those responsible for organising the event irrespective of the position they held and urged for the arrest of the speaker who allegedly made the unscientific statements.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) leader K. Veeramani, meanwhile, welcomed the State government’s swift action in the matter and said it was important for the government, Education Department, teachers, educationalists, parents, and social organisations to be aware and vigilant about such incidents.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US