November 23, 2023 11:38 am | Updated 10:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Southern Railway has cancelled Mettupalayam-Udhagamandalam-Mettupalayam NMR train service till Dec. 7, due to landslips caused by heavy rain, and the weather forecast. Also, the three pairs of Coonoor–Udagamandalam train services will remain cancelled till Nov. 30, for track restoration., a press release said.

Passengers of the cancelled train services will be given full refund of the ticket fare, the press release said.

