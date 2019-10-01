‘Article 370 wasn’t a barrier but a bond that linked India to Jammu and Kashmir’

Article 370 of the Constitution, which was recently diluted by the Union government, was not a barrier but a bond that linked India to Jammu and Kashmir, Congress Working Committee member and former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid said here on Monday.

“The Article paved the way for J&K to remain within India. The State was not just the land or its people. It was an idea, within the idea of India,” he said while addressing the special general body meeting of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee. The State [J&K], like other States, differed in language and culture, and had some reservations at the time of joining Independent India. But they were not about acceding to India but were to do with administrative issues, Mr. Khurshid said.

Commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the U.S., Mr. Khurshid said that for the first time, the country had shown bias on foreign soil by supporting President Donald Trump. This was against the country's foreign policy tenet of having an even-handed approach towards the ruling party as well as opposition. But Houston [where the ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event was held] was different, he said, and noted that India had remained neutral even when the world was bipolar during the days of the Cold War.

The BJP government's domestic policy was also bad as the country was witnessing a concentration of power with the Centre. The Union government was acting against its adversaries, particularly those who stood up to it, he alleged.

“Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram is paying the price for standing up to power, just like many others who did the same. Like Jesus Christ, I can only say forgive the government, for it knows not what it does,” Mr. Khurshid said.

The Congress leader urged party cadre to strengthen their resolve to fight the BJP which, according to him, had returned to power by sleight of hand. “The party had lied to the people to get back into power. But it cannot sustain the lie,” he said, adding that the Congress cadre should fight like their seniors, who had fought for Independence.

This was the message he carried from the party high-command, he said.