Art platform launches donation drive to support students of city college

Madras Art Weekend (MAW), a platform that brings together art-lovers, galleries, collectors, and creatives for a city-wide celebration of emerging and established artists, launched an initiative to support students of the Government Arts College, Chennai, through an art supplies donation drive.

Referring to the generosity of contributors of the diplomatic community in Chennai, Upasana Asrani, MAW Founder said, “This initiative aims at nurturing emerging artists and providing them essential resources to refine their skills.”

Supplies to be provided

She further said that through the drive, the MAW would provide the college art supplies, including paints, brushes, and canvases. They will be distributed among the students, who often face financial constraints in pursuing their passion for art.

He said, “We must ensure that the work produced in this institution of artistic learning is accessed by the world outside, not just in Chennai but across the country.”

Principal D. Srinivasan, senior faculty, and 30 Masters of Fine Arts Students and, college senior Samyuktha Mathi were present on the occasion.