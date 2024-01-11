Art forms help young Sri Lankan Tamils’ dreams, aspirations come alive

January 11, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST

The dreams and aspirations of young Sri Lankan Tamils living in and out of camps across Tamil Nadu came alive through various art forms in an exhibition organised by the Commissionerate of Rehabilitation & Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils on Chennai Trade Centre premises, as part of the World Tamil Diaspora Day celebrations.

Among the works adorning the walls of the stall were the pictures of N. Gowreeshwaran, who arrived in India from Sri Lanka in 2006, as a 16-year-old boy. Originally from Trincomalee, he nurtured his dreams of becoming a photographer. “With these works that you see here, I’m conveying my messages,” says Mr. Gowreeshwaran, who is now a resident of the camp in Puzhal in Tiruvallur district.

Equally expressive are paintings by R. Negha from the Thavasi camp in Tiruvannamalai district. “My mom arrived in India and I was born here. My paintings will tell you how we want to excel in sports and academics,” she says.

The centrepiece in the display is a fibre-reinforced plastic sculpture by Ramesh of Puzhal camp that reiterates the ideal of ‘Yaadhum Oore, Yavarum Kelir!’ In an acrylic work on canvas by R. Karthikeyan, comes alive a colourful painting which envisions Samathuva Tamil Maram -- a tree that houses birds of different feathers.

What greets us next are works by ‘aari’ embroidery enthusiast K. Sinthuja, who has displayed her works exhibiting her skills in French knot, Zardosi French knot, stem stitch, mat filling and mirror work, among others. “These are all from the basic and advance levels. One needs to learn more to become a professional”.

A. Viswam, senior artist and exhibition curator, says this was the first time the Sri Lankan Tamils living in the State have displayed their work in a public fora at this scale. “These artists here don’t have any formal training. They are all self-taught.”

Art work by those living in eight camps in Chennai, Dindigul, Thoothukudi, Tiruvannamalai and Vellore districts are on display. The exhibition, supported by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), is on display in Chennai Trade Centre till 6 p.m. on January 12.

