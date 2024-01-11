GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Art forms help young Sri Lankan Tamils’ dreams, aspirations come alive

An exhibition in Chennai showcases the artistic talents of young Sri Lankan Tamils living in camps across Tamil Nadu.

January 11, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST

Dennis S. Jesudasan
The exhibition, supported by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), will be on display in Chennai Trade Centre till 6 p.m. on January 12.

The exhibition, supported by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), will be on display in Chennai Trade Centre till 6 p.m. on January 12. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The dreams and aspirations of young Sri Lankan Tamils living in and out of camps across Tamil Nadu came alive through various art forms in an exhibition organised by the Commissionerate of Rehabilitation & Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils on Chennai Trade Centre premises, as part of the World Tamil Diaspora Day celebrations.

Among the works adorning the walls of the stall were the pictures of N. Gowreeshwaran, who arrived in India from Sri Lanka in 2006, as a 16-year-old boy. Originally from Trincomalee, he nurtured his dreams of becoming a photographer. “With these works that you see here, I’m conveying my messages,” says Mr. Gowreeshwaran, who is now a resident of the camp in Puzhal in Tiruvallur district.

Equally expressive are paintings by R. Negha from the Thavasi camp in Tiruvannamalai district. “My mom arrived in India and I was born here. My paintings will tell you how we want to excel in sports and academics,” she says.

The centrepiece in the display is a fibre-reinforced plastic sculpture by Ramesh of Puzhal camp that reiterates the ideal of ‘Yaadhum Oore, Yavarum Kelir!’ In an acrylic work on canvas by R. Karthikeyan, comes alive a colourful painting which envisions Samathuva Tamil Maram -- a tree that houses birds of different feathers.

Samathuva Tamil Maram, a tree that houses birds of different feathers

Samathuva Tamil Maram, a tree that houses birds of different feathers

What greets us next are works by ‘aari’ embroidery enthusiast K. Sinthuja, who has displayed her works exhibiting her skills in French knot, Zardosi French knot, stem stitch, mat filling and mirror work, among others. “These are all from the basic and advance levels. One needs to learn more to become a professional”.

A. Viswam, senior artist and exhibition curator, says this was the first time the Sri Lankan Tamils living in the State have displayed their work in a public fora at this scale. “These artists here don’t have any formal training. They are all self-taught.”

Art work by those living in eight camps in Chennai, Dindigul, Thoothukudi, Tiruvannamalai and Vellore districts are on display. The exhibition, supported by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), is on display in Chennai Trade Centre till 6 p.m. on January 12.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.