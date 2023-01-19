Art and literature are reasons Tamil, Tamil Nadu have lived through ages, says Stalin

January 19, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday appealed to artistes to use art to protect Tamil and Tamil Nadu like the way Vazhuvoorar used dance for Indian Independence.

“Art and literature are the primary reasons Tamil and Tamil Nadu have continued to live through several thousand years,” he said at the 43rd Vazhuvoorar Dance and Music Festival at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan here.

During the event, the Chief Minister handed over the Vazhuvoorar award to noted violinist Padma Shri, Sangeetha Kalanidhi 'Kalaimamani' A. Kanyakumari.

“Tamil Nadu has faced several invasions. Art and literature are the reasons for it to have withstood all those invasions,” he said. Mr. Stalin said modern art should carry scientific and rational thoughts. “Not just modern forms but modern thinking should also be used in this art form,” he said. The Chief Minister also underlined the legacy of Vazhuvoorar family and its contributions to the world of dance and music. He underlined a personal association with the Vazhuvoor family and recalled how his daughter Senthamarai was a Bharatanatyam student of ‘Natya Kala Samrat Kalaimamani Vazhuvoor Samraj and staged her performance at Natyanjali in Chidambaram and also in the Music Academy in 1998.

According to an official release issued by the State government, Mylapore MLA Dha. Velu, former Madras High Court judge G.M. Akbar Ali, The Hindu Group director N. Ravi, philanthropist Nalli Kuppuswamy Chetty, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan director K.N. Ramaswamy, Cleveland V.V. Sundaram, Shree Vazhuvoorar Classical Bharathanatya Arts Academy secretary Vazhuvoor Samarajan Kumaran were among those present at the event.