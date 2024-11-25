Art and language have the power to defeat threats to Tamil culture, says Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday said art and language had the power to defeat threats to the Tamil culture, arising out of caste or religion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Participating in the golden jubilee celebrations of Muthamizh Peravai in Chennai, he distributed awards to musicians and artistes. He recollected the contributions of Thiruvavaduthurai T.N. Rajarathinam Pillai to music, and congratulated the awardees.

Mr. Stalin said that former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, who inaugurated the Muthamizh Peravai, had never missed an opportunity to participate in its annual celebrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Sathyaraj recollected his association with Karunanidhi, and said he took pride in receiving the ‘Kalaignar Award’ instituted by Muthamizh Peravai this year, from Mr. Stalin. The DMK government, he said, had been implementing several welfare schemes for the past three years. Other States should learn from Tamil Nadu’s development model, he added. At the event, Mr. Stalin presented the Rajarathna award to Thirupamburam T.K.S. Meenakshisundaram; Iyal Selvam award to Andal Priyadharshini; Isai Selvam award to Gayathri Girish; Nadhaswara Selvam award to Thirukkadaiyur T.S.M. Umashankar; Thavil Selvam award to Swamimalai.C. Gurunathan; Gramiya Kalai Selvam award to T. Somasundaram; and Naatiya Selvam award to Parvathi Ravi Ghantasala.

He also released a book on Thiruvavaduthurai T.N. Rajarathinam Pillai.

G. Ramanujam, president, Muthamizh Peravai, and P. Amirtham, secretary, Muthamizh Peravai, were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.