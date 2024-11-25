 />

Art and language have the power to defeat threats to Tamil culture, says Stalin

Published - November 25, 2024 12:44 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin with awardees at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Muthamizh Peravai in Chennai on Sunday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin with awardees at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Muthamizh Peravaiin Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday said art and language had the power to defeat threats to the Tamil culture, arising out of caste or religion.

Participating in the golden jubilee celebrations of Muthamizh Peravai in Chennai, he distributed awards to musicians and artistes. He recollected the contributions of Thiruvavaduthurai T.N. Rajarathinam Pillai to music, and congratulated the awardees.

Mr. Stalin said that former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, who inaugurated the Muthamizh Peravai, had never missed an opportunity to participate in its annual celebrations.

Actor Sathyaraj recollected his association with Karunanidhi, and said he took pride in receiving the ‘Kalaignar Award’ instituted by Muthamizh Peravai this year, from Mr. Stalin. The DMK government, he said, had been implementing several welfare schemes for the past three years. Other States should learn from Tamil Nadu’s development model, he added. At the event, Mr. Stalin presented the Rajarathna award to Thirupamburam T.K.S. Meenakshisundaram; Iyal Selvam award to Andal Priyadharshini; Isai Selvam award to Gayathri Girish; Nadhaswara Selvam award to Thirukkadaiyur T.S.M. Umashankar; Thavil Selvam award to Swamimalai.C. Gurunathan; Gramiya Kalai Selvam award to T. Somasundaram; and Naatiya Selvam award to Parvathi Ravi Ghantasala.

He also released a book on Thiruvavaduthurai T.N. Rajarathinam Pillai.

G. Ramanujam, president, Muthamizh Peravai, and P. Amirtham, secretary, Muthamizh Peravai, were present.

