Arrogance won’t help government tackle economic crisis, says Congress spokesperson

Arrogance is not going to help the government get the country out of the economic crisis and it needs to reach out to the opposition and take their advise and counsel on tackling the crisis, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Ms. Supriya said the government was only looking at quick fixes instead of aiming to solve the crisis. “It appears that this government is like Alice in Wonderland, it is bewildered, it doesn’t know what to do, it is in denial, it doesn’t want to acknowledge the problem. Unless you don’t acknowledge the problem, unless you don’t accept, reach out to the meaningful voices, to views that matter, you are not going to be able to fix the economic crisis,” she said.

Ms. Supriya said the government is either arrogant or ignorant and that is dangerous for the economy. “I believe they are both. They are arrogant to not accept (the problem), they are ignorant to not accept the calamity we are facing,” she said.

She said the Congress would hold nationwide protests from November 5-15 against the BJP’s policies on the economic crisis, unemployment and other issues. The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee will be holding protests across the State and all leaders have been advised to take part in a minimum of two protest meetings.

The spokesperson said these protests would be the beginning of more protests to come. “We are going to the district headquarters, States, we need to go to the people, make them understand about the crisis,” she said.

She also slammed the continued detention of former Union Minister P. Chidambaram. “He is fighting a very acute political witch-hunt. He has criticised the government, spoken truth to power, he is staying strong. The government doesn’t like anyone who stands up to them and the supine judiciary should concern all of us,” she said.