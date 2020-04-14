Arrivals from other States ensure sufficient stock of rice in T.N.

Despite panic-buying by consumers during the COVID-19 lockdown, adequate stock of rice is being maintained in the State, thanks to arrivals from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha and Karnataka.

The secretary of the Tamil Nadu Rice Mill Owners and Wholesale Dealers’ Federation, A.C. Mohan, said Tamil Nadu was getting paddy from the first week of April following the timely intervention of agriculture officials.

The southern parts of the State would get rice from Thanjavur; areas like Tiruppur, Kangeyam and Arani from Karnataka; and Chennai and the surrounding areas from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha.

“The officers spoke to their counterparts in other States and ensured trucks carrying paddy/rice and even empty trucks going to pick up supplies were given passes and travelled smoothly between various points,” he said.

The State requires an estimated 91 lakh tonnes of rice per year, of which 65 lakh tonnes are produced in Tamil Nadu. The rest comes from outside.

“Due to transport restrictions, we are unable to get paddy from West Bengal and Gujarat. But the present arrivals are enough to ensure supply during lockdown,” Dr. Mohan said.

D. Thulasingam, federation president, said they also ensured that the prices would not be increased due to higher demand.

“Families have been buying even two to three times in this situation. We also request supermarkets to sell at nominal prices,” he said.

Most mills in the State are managing with half their labour strength.