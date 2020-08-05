Arrests made in ‘honour’ killing case in Palacode

Dharmapuri

05 August 2020 00:51 IST

Girl’s father and cousin accused of murdering her husband

Six persons, including the father and cousin of a woman, were arrested for the murder of her 24-year-old husband in a case of ‘honour’ killing here in Panjapalli in Palacode. The victim’s body was thrown, with grievous injuries on the Panjapalli road, to make it seem that it was a hit-and-run case, before his father Madhevan lodged a complaint revealing the murder.

According to Madhevan’s complaint, his son Vijay, 24, and Rajeshwari, 22, both from the Kurumbar community were in a relationship, amidst opposition from Rajeshwari’s family. Vijay had completed 12th standard, while Rajeshwari was in III year engineering. She was already promised in marriage to her paternal cousin as a child.

Couple eloped, married

Six months ago, the couple eloped and got married in a Murugan temple in Panamarathupatty, Salem district. Two days later, Rajeshwari and Vijay returned and took refuge in Pennagaram All Women’s Police Station. After both families were summoned to the station, Rajeshwari’s father Muniraj gave an undertaking to the police that he would marry the couple formally once his daughter completed her education and that the “family’s honour” was at stake in the village, since she had eloped.

Trusting his assurances, Rajeshwari and Vijay decided to go back to their respective homes. However, arrangements were made to finalise Rajeshwari’s wedding with her aunt’s son. Six months later, this June, Vijay approached Pennagaram All Women’s station once again asking to be reunited with his wife.

Muniraj once again sought time for another six months, while Rajeshwari gave an undertaking that she would move out with Vijay if her father’s promise was not kept. Madhevan runs a chips shop in Bengaluru, where Vijay helped him out, while Rajeshwari’s father runs a vegetable mandi and is also into real estate.

Vijay had returned to his village during the lockdown and was in touch with Rajeshwari.

On the evening of July 31st, Muniraj sent word to Vijay asking to see him, who borrowed his friend’s bike stating that he was going to see the former. The next morning, Vijay was found dead on the Panjapalli road.

Nature of injuries

The nature of injuries raised suspicions of his death not being a mere hit and run accident. The victim was found with his pants pulled down to his knees and his private parts smashed and bleeding, indicating a targeted attack often witnessed in ‘honour’ killings. His body also bore brutal injuries on the head and face.

Madhevan was informed of Vijay’s death by his friend, who narrated the sequence of events. Following the complaint, Palacodde police investigated the case.

On Tuesday afternoon, Rajeshwari’s father Muniraj, Muniraj’s nephew Chitturaj, relatives, Mahalingam, Veeramani, Arumugam and Shankar were arrested under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

It was found that Muniraj had called Vijay on the pretext of showing him a plot as a wedding gift. When he reached the place, Vijay was beaten to death and his body was removed in a vegetable tempo owned by one of the co-accused, before it was thrown on the road, police said.