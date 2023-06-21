ADVERTISEMENT

Arrested T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji undergoes coronary bypass surgery at private hospital in Chennai

June 21, 2023 11:37 am | Updated 12:06 pm IST - CHENNAI 

A press release from Kauvery Hospital said four bypass grafts were placed during the beating heart surgery; the Minister, who was arrested on June 14, 2023 by the Enforcement Directorate, is currently stable and is being monitored in the postoperative ward, it said

The Hindu Bureau

Police personnel deployed outside Kauvery Hospital, Chennai when Minister V. Senthilbalaji was admitted last week. File | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthilbalaji, underwent a beating heart coronary artery bypass surgery on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, according to a press release issued by Kauvery Hospital in Chennai, where he has been admitted. 

Mr. Senthilbalaji, 47, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case in the wee hours on June 14, 2023. He was remanded in judicial custody till June 28.

As per the press release, during the surgery, four bypass grafts were placed, and coronary revascularisation was established. This means that the grafts were place after removing the bocks in blood vessels, and blood flow was restored in these vessels.

The hospital press release, signed by Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and executive director of the Kauvery Group of Hospitals, further added: “He is currently haemodynamically stable and being monitored in the postoperative cardiothoracic intensive care unit by the multidisciplinary team of doctors and nurses.”

Mr. Senthilbalaji had initially been admitted to the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital, Omandurar, where he underwent a coronary angiogram and was advised surgery. The Madras High Court, on June 15, ordered him to be shifted to a private hospital of his choice, after which he was taken to Kauvery Hospital.

