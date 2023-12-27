ADVERTISEMENT

Arrested Periyar University Vice Chancellor released on conditional bail

December 27, 2023 11:48 am | Updated 12:07 pm IST - SALEM

The V-C, R. Jagannathan, was arrested by the Salem City Police on December 26 following a complaint from the Periyar University Employees Union; he has been given conditional bail for seven days

The Hindu Bureau

Periyar University Vice Chancellor R. Jagannathan seen coming out of the Office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police in Suramangalam, Salem, after signing a register there on on Wednesday, December 27 2023 | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

Periyar University Vice Chancellor (VC) R. Jagannathan, who was arrested by the Salem City Police on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 was released on conditional bail by a court early on Wednesday morning.

A complaint was filed by I. Elangovan, legal advisor, Periyar University Employees Union (PUEU), stating that the V-C ,along with two other professors from other universities had started a private company, Periyar University Technology Entrepreneurship and Research (PUTER) Foundation, without obtaining permission from the government.

The Karuppur police subsequently detained the V-C from the University and conducted inquiries. He was taken to the police station, and a case was registered and later, a medical examination was conducted at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital.

At 3 a.m. on December 27, the V-C was produced before Judicial Magistrate No. II J. Dhineshkumaran at his residence. The V-C moved a bail application, and the magistrate granted him bail for seven days and asked the V-C to sign at the register at the Office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police in Suramangalam for seven days.

