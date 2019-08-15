Arrest those behind activists’ murder: Vaiko

MDMK general secretary Vaiko has asked the Tamil Nadu government to investigate and arrest those responsible for the deaths of Veeramalai, 70, and his son Nallathambi, 44, in Mudhalaipatti village in Karur district on July 29.

Mr. Vaiko said it was very shocking that those who were fighting against an illegal activity on a public property were brutally murdered by a six-member gang.

‘In the last three years alone, between August 2016 and July 2019, about 38 social activists who were fighting against lake encroachment, sand smuggling, and caste violence have been murdered in Tamil Nadu,” Mr. Vaiko said.

He accused the Edappadi K. Palaniswami-led government of high-handedness against those protesting democratically. The anti-Sterlite protests, Salem-Chennai corridor protests were examples of this, he said. Mr. Vaiko said the Tamil Nadu government should also withdraw the cases filed against Thirumurugan Gandhi who was fighting to protect the State’s environment and waterbodies.