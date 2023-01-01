Arrest Sri Lankan drug king pin Mohammed Imran immediately: Anbumani

January 01, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Chennai

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday said reports that Sri Lankan drug king pin Mohammed Najim Mohammed Imran has infiltrated into Tamil Nadu has exposed the shortcomings in coastal border security.

In a statement, he said the Central intelligence agencies had given an input to the Tamil Nadu police that Mohammed Imran is going to enter Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka. “How did he enter Tamil Nadu despite coastal police and police security?” he asked.

According to him, drug addiction and drug smuggling has become a major issue in Tamil Nadu. “Mohammed Imran entering Tamil Nadu could further worsen the situation. He should be arrested soon and deported immediately,” he said.