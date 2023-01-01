HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Arrest Sri Lankan drug king pin Mohammed Imran immediately: Anbumani

Incident has exposed the shortcomings in coastal border security, he says

January 01, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday said reports that Sri Lankan drug king pin Mohammed Najim Mohammed Imran has infiltrated into Tamil Nadu has exposed the shortcomings in coastal border security.

In a statement, he said the Central intelligence agencies had given an input to the Tamil Nadu police that Mohammed Imran is going to enter Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka. “How did he enter Tamil Nadu despite coastal police and police security?” he asked.

According to him, drug addiction and drug smuggling has become a major issue in Tamil Nadu. “Mohammed Imran entering Tamil Nadu could further worsen the situation. He should be arrested soon and deported immediately,” he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.